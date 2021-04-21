ALERT: COVID-19 triple mutation strain detected in 4 Indian states

NEW DELHI- With the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in India, the major cause of concern is the third mutation in this B.1.617 strain that has now been identified in at least four states of India. Two of these triple-mutant varieties have been found in samples collected from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

The Indian-origin double mutant strain of the coronavirus, B.1.167, that many experts say could be behind the rapid climb of the second COVID-19 wave, was first detected way back on October 5, last year through genome sequencing of a virus sample.

Meanwhile India has overtaken Brazil to become the second-most COVID-19 affected country in the world, only next to the United States. COVID-19 has infected 2,95,041 people in India and left 2,023 dead in the last 24 hours, in a grim new record for the country.