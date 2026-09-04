AIIMS Guwahati, TRIHMS Hold Workshop to Strengthen Evidence-Based Healthcare in Arunachal

NAHARLAGUN- A two-day training programme on systematic review, meta-analysis, GRADE-based guideline development and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) was held at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, on September 3 and 4, with the aim of strengthening evidence-based healthcare and research capacity in Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was organised by the Department of Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) and Department of Pharmacology, TRIHMS, in collaboration with the Technical Resource Centre, DHR Centre for Evidence Based Guidelines, AIIMS Guwahati. The initiative was funded by the Department of Health Research under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

The key focus of the workshop was to build local capacity to generate, assess and apply medical evidence for clinical practice, healthcare policy and decision-making. Participants were trained in systematic review methods, literature searches, protocol preparation, screening, data extraction, risk-of-bias assessment, meta-analysis, GRADE methodology and Health Technology Assessment.

Also Read- Borguli Villagers Urge Government for Long-Term Flood and Erosion Protection

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Hage Ambing, Director of Medical Education, Training & Research, Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of Dr Naba Kumar Bezbarauh, Dean-cum-Director, TRIHMS; Dr Phulen Sarma of AIIMS Guwahati; and Dr Nabam Peter, Nodal Officer, Research & MRU, TRIHMS.

Dr Ambing urged participants to undertake research aligned with the needs of the state, while Dr Bezbarauh emphasised the importance of quality research.

The scientific sessions featured experts from the Department of Health Research, IIT Guwahati, Tezpur University and the AIIMS Guwahati Technical Resource Centre team. The AIIMS Guwahati team was led by Dr Phulen Sarma and Dr Anusuya Bhattacharyya, with Dr Surender G, Dr Rajkumari Mazumdar and Dr Anutee Dolley also participating as resource persons.

Also Read- Tension Erupts During SIR Proceedings in Bordumsa, Injuries Reported

A total of 37 participants attended the programme, including faculty members from TRIHMS and Rajiv Gandhi University, as well as representatives from the State Health Agency and the Directorate of Health Services.

The initiative is expected to strengthen local expertise in evidence generation and appraisal, potentially supporting the development of healthcare recommendations suited to regional requirements. It is also aimed at supporting evidence-based guidelines, HTA and informed decision-making in Arunachal Pradesh and the wider North-Eastern Region.