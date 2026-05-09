AIIMS Guwahati Assures Support to TRIHMS

ITANAGAR: The President of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, Prof. (Dr.) Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the evolving healthcare landscape in the Northeast, with particular emphasis on the healthcare challenges and opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, stress-related disorders and cardiovascular ailments, which he noted are affecting people across different age groups.

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Emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare, the Governor requested AIIMS Guwahati to undertake dedicated studies and research initiatives aimed at identifying region-specific causes behind such health conditions. He also stressed the need for practical and locally suitable healthcare solutions that take into account the socio-cultural and geographical realities of the Northeast region.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening the healthcare ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor advocated for the adoption of advanced medical technologies, research-based healthcare practices and modern diagnostic systems.

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He urged AIIMS Guwahati to share its expertise, innovations and best medical practices with healthcare institutions and officials in the state to improve healthcare delivery and patient care.

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay, a noted orthopaedic surgeon and Padma Shri awardee, assured the Governor of AIIMS Guwahati’s full cooperation in enhancing healthcare collaboration with the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

During the meeting, Prof. Sanjay also presented his book titled Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayen, published by the National Book Trust, to the Governor.