AIGEET Releases Special Song Ahead of Statehood Day

ITANAGAR- A special song celebrating the beauty, unity and identity of Arunachal Pradesh has been digitally released ahead of the State’s Statehood Day.

Presented by AIGEET, the song titled “Arunachal Pradesh – Statehood Day Special” seeks to capture the natural splendour, cultural diversity and collective spirit of the State in a simple and emotionally resonant manner.

The song highlights how Arunachal Pradesh, home to numerous tribes, languages and traditions, stands united under a shared identity. Through its lyrics and presentation, it reflects the pride, harmony and aspirations of the people, emphasising unity amid diversity.

“The chorus resonates with deep emotion, touching every soul — ‘O Arunachal, meri dharti maa, teri mamta, teri pahchaan; ham sab ka ghar, ham sab ki jaan… Arunachal, Arunachal.’”

Released on YouTube, the song has been dedicated to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. It aims to showcase the cultural soul of the State to a wider audience beyond its geographical boundaries.

According to the organisers, the digital release is intended as a tribute to the State’s journey, its people and its enduring spirit, using music as a medium to connect emotionally with listeners.

The song is available on the AIGEET YouTube channel.