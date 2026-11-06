AGWS Marchers Continue Towards Itanagar, Press for Release of SUMP Protest Detainees

ITANAGAR/PASIGHAT- A long-distance foot march organised by the Adi Galo Welfare Society (AGWS) from Geku towards Itanagar has reached East Siang district, with participants continuing their journey to press for the release of people detained in connection with protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and the withdrawal of security forces from the Siang region.

The peaceful padayatra, which began on November 4 from Geku in Upper Siang district, involves seven participants and is expected to cover approximately 300–400 kilometres before reaching the state capital.

By November 6, the marchers had reportedly covered around 150 kilometres and reached the East Siang region. After moving through Pasighat, the participants resumed their journey and were reported near Rani village, with Bodak among their earlier stops.

The AGWS said the march was launched following what it described as a lack of response from the state government to repeated demands raised by residents and organisations from the Siang belt.

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In a communication to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang, AGWS president Geyi Bagra and general secretary Sanju Taloh described the march as peaceful, democratic and non-violent.

According to the organisation, the march is being conducted with a limited number of participants, without provocative slogans, while maintaining cooperation with the police and district administration.

The proposed route passes through Sumsing, Komkar, Ligong, Katan, Mariyang, Ranaghat, Pasighat, Mebo and Ruksin, before proceeding through the Assam border area towards Banderdewa, Naharlagun and Itanagar.

Speaking to the media near Rani village, AGWS spokesperson Karge Basar said the group had earlier submitted a list of five demands to the state government but had not received a response.

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He said the organisation had subsequently decided to undertake the foot march to ensure that its concerns reached the government.

Among the key demands are the withdrawal of FIRs filed against activists, the release of people arrested or detained during the bandh and related protests, and the removal of Army and paramilitary personnel deployed in villages.

The AGWS has also sought the revocation of restrictions or suspension orders imposed on certain gaon burahs and government employees, arguing that such measures restrict democratic rights.

The march comes amid continuing opposition to the proposed 11,000–11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, with sections of indigenous communities and local organisations expressing concerns over its possible impact on land, livelihoods and the Siang River.

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The state government has previously maintained that dialogue remains important and has stated that no final decision on construction has been taken, while also giving assurances regarding some of the concerns raised over security deployment and other issues.

The AGWS team is expected to continue its journey towards Itanagar in the coming days, keeping the demands related to SUMP protests, detainees and security deployment at the centre of its campaign.