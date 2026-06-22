Agriculture 4.0 Initiative Promotes Technology-Driven Farming in Arunachal Pradesh

PASIGHAT- The second batch of the Skill Development Training Programme on “Agriculture 4.0 Technologies: Building Next-Gen Agri Skills for Tomorrow’s Farms” concluded at the 5G Training & Innovation Laboratory of the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, under the Central Agricultural University (Imphal).

The seven-day programme, held from June 15 to June 22, was conducted under a NABARD-funded project titled “Empowering Youth and Women through a Pilot Demonstration of Agriculture 4.0 Technologies for Sustainable Farming and Farmer Welfare in Arunachal Pradesh.”

A total of 27 participants from six districts of Arunachal Pradesh—East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi, West Siang and Leparada—took part in the training. The participants included students, agriculture professionals and rural youth. Notably, women accounted for the majority of trainees, with 15 female participants attending the programme, reflecting increasing interest among women in emerging agricultural technologies and agri-based entrepreneurship.

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The valedictory session was attended by Prof. Sanjay Swami, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, who highlighted the importance of equipping rural youth with advanced technological skills to build a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector. He emphasized the role of innovation and technology-driven learning in transforming the future of agriculture.

The programme also witnessed the presence of Kumar Harsh from the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), along with Dr. Pavankumar Goudar and Dr. Denisha Rajkhowa, faculty members of the College of Agriculture and coordinators of the training programme.

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During the week-long course, participants received training on a range of advanced agricultural technologies, including Precision Farming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 5G communication systems, agricultural drones, 3D printing, smart farming technologies and agri-tech entrepreneurship.

The training combined classroom lectures, practical demonstrations, hands-on exercises and field-based learning experiences. Experts from institutions and companies such as NIELIT, Amantya Technologies, Fyllo, Ionitive Infotronix Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Unmanned Systems, WOL3D and the College of Agriculture delivered technical sessions and demonstrations.

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Organisers said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between traditional farming practices and emerging technologies by creating opportunities for skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship among rural youth. The project also seeks to encourage technology adoption in agriculture to improve productivity, sustainability and farmer welfare.

The organisers expressed gratitude to NABARD for supporting the initiative, describing it as an important platform for empowering youth and women through technology-driven agriculture.

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Earlier, the inaugural session of the second batch was attended by Nitya Mili, Assistant General Manager of NABARD, Lower Dibang Valley, who encouraged participants to leverage modern agricultural technologies and skill development programmes to improve livelihoods and strengthen sustainable farming systems.

Certificates were distributed to all successful participants during the valedictory session. Participants shared positive feedback and appreciated the practical and industry-oriented nature of the training.

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The organisers also announced that the third batch of the Agriculture 4.0 Skill Development Training Programme will commence on June 29. Interested candidates from across Arunachal Pradesh have been invited to register before June 25. The programme is being offered free of training cost, although participants will bear their own accommodation and travel expenses.

The training programme was coordinated by Dr. Premaradhya N, Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator of the Agriculture 4.0 Project, along with the team of the 5G Training & Innovation Laboratory at the College of Agriculture, Pasighat.