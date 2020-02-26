Tourism

Agra: Arunachal cultural troups participated in Taj Mahotsav 2020

February 26, 2020
Agra

Two cultural troups  of Arunachal Pradesh had participated in the Taj Mahotsav 2020 organised by dept. of Tourism, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh at Agra.

The Ngull Chulyu group from chulyu village of lower subansri  which have been developed under Community based Tourism by the department of Tourism, Arunachal pradesh and another team headed by renowned artist Delong Padung from “Karpum Karduk” a centre for Performing Arts, East Siang  presented mesmerising folk songs and dance called “Yoyo Gaga” and “Hayako Hayaye”.

Ms  Opet jamoh, a local lady entrepreneur had also set up Arunachal Stall showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, and organic  horticultural produce of Arunachal like Ginger, orange, pickles etc which was largely appreciated by the visitors and the local organiser.

The programme was facilitated by the Department of Tourism, Govt. Of Arunachal Pradesh under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, a PM flagship programme for national integration.

During the Statehood day 2020 of Arunachal Pradesh, the participants from Uttar pradesh were also invited for performance of  Kathak  dance at IG park in itanagar under Ek Bharat Shresta Bharat programme.

