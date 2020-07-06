After Coronavirus, now Bubonic Plague reported in China

New Desk- After Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ), now a new disease Bubonic Plague is reported in a city of northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in China. Authorities has asked its citizens to improve self-protection awareness and ability.

According to a new report, a city in Northern China sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported. A level 3 warning of plague prevention and control came out of Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The suspected case was reported by a hospital in Bayannur.

The warning period will apparently continue until the end of 2020. The local health authority has confirmed the case and said there’s a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in the city. This, by the way, wasn’t the first suspected case of this newly reported plague.

Earlier this month, two other adults were found to be affected. They both are brothers and they’re being tested at two separate hospitals. The brother reportedly ate marmot meat. Marmot, for those of you who don’t know, is a type of rodent.

A total of 146 people, who they’ve been in contact with, have been isolated and are being treated at local hospitals.

Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that is spread by flies living on wild rodents such as marmots. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time.

Last year, a couple died in the western Mongolian province of Bayan-Ulgii after eating raw marmot meat.