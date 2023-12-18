Adventure and Arunachal always go hand in hand; Says Pema Khandu

NARMADA ( Gujrat )- Adventure and Arunachal always go hand in hand, as we have plenty to offer to support the industry, said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He was addressing the 15th Convention of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India( ATOI ) at City of Tents, Narmada in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu presided over the 15th ATOAI Convention ( Adventure Tour Operators Association of India ) at City of Tents, Narmada in Gujarat as Chief Guest on 16 Dec, 2023.

Speaking in the Inaugural Function CM informed the august gathering that Arunachal has all season’s adventure activities right from water sports to mountaineering, mountain biking, trekking, birds watching, para gliding, flora and flora.

He further said that Arunachal Pradesh is located in the north east of North Eastern States comprising 84000 SKMs bordering with Bhutan, Tibet-China and Myanmar. Arunachal has number of rivers that form mighty Brahmaputra when it enters Assam.

He proudly acclaimed that Arunachal is very unique and interesting as we have 26 major tribes and more than one hundred sub tribes with distinct culture, cousin and dialect.

He thrown light on some of the initiatives undertaken by state government like home stay concept, promotion of adventure activities and capacity building in the state under Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana. He further highlighted on historical bonding between two states as Lord Krishna married Rukmani from Arunachal Pradesh brought to Dwarka in Gujarat.

Tourism stakeholders and official representing Arunachal Pradesh have attended the 03 days 15th annual convention of ATOAI.

He emphasised on responsible tourism and appeal ATOAI to give utmost importance and initiative to promote tourism without harming ecological system and local cultures. HCM invited ATOAI to conduct its 16th Annual Convention in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.