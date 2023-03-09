ADVERTISMENT
Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik dies at 67

Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan starrer "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

News Desk-  Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack early Thursday morning, He was 67. His friend Anupam Kher confirmed the news on Twitter.

Early Thursday morning, actor Anupam Kher shared the news about Satish’s death in a tweet. He wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana”, and “Udta Punjab”.

He  shared his last post on Twitter on Holi. Taking to the social media platform, Satish on Tuesday posted several pictures as he celebrated the occasion with his friends from the Hindi film industry. Satish was part of the Holi party hosted by lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife-actor Shabana Azmi.

The sudden demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik has taken the film industry and his fans by shock. The 66-year-old actor passed away due to a heart attack on early Thursday, 9 March. Just a day before his demise, the veteran actor was spotted at Javed Akhtar’s Holi party in Mumbai, where he celebrated the festival with several other Bollywood celebrities, including the newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

