Activate Arunachal Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee- Horticulture Secretary

Itanagar

The secretary horticulture Bidol Tayeng has written to all the deputy commissioners of the state to activate Arunachal Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) in the districts. Highlighting the shortage of green vegetables in the state, the secretary wrote that their import has either been banned for short time or they are not coming from Assam due to lockdown.

“The situations in most of the districts are manageable as vegetables from the rural areas are finding their markets in the district towns. However, the situation in the State Capital with more than one lakh population is acute. The State Capital twin towns depends 90% of its vegetables requirement from Assam. The current situation has compelled the vegetables vendors to dose down in last few days,” the secretary wrote. Further the secretary requested the DCs to review the functioning of the APMC and further activate it to deal with the current situation.

The APMCs have also been directed to identify the surplus pockets in the district and distribute the surplus within the deficit pockets in the district. If there are more surplus, the concerned district APMC can also dispatch the same to the State Capital through APMC by following certain protocols, the secretary added.

The letter also informed that there are about 1000 MT potato in cold storage at Banderdewa in Papum Pare district and the district APMC can also order potato from this cold storage through APMC where there are acute deficit. Meanwhile the state government has nominated Okit Palling, CEO, APAMB, Directorate of Agriculture, Naharlagun as State Nodal Officer for coordinating with the entire district APMCs.