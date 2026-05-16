ABAK Launches ‘Banné Nog-ying’ to Promote Distinct Cultural Identity for Adi Women

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Adi Baane Ane Kebang (ABAK) on Friday launched ‘Banné Nog-ying’, a distinctive traditional bead garland for Adi women, during a cultural programme held at the conference hall of IGJ Government Higher Secondary School in Pasighat.

The initiative was introduced with the stated aim of preserving the traditions and cultural identity of Adi women while encouraging younger generations to remain connected with their indigenous heritage.

The launching ceremony was attended by Tapi Darang as the chief guest, along with Dr. Tajom Tasung, President of the Central Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang (CDPYK), and East Siang Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ruth Tabing Boko, among other dignitaries and community leaders.

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Addressing the gathering, Tapi Darang said the introduction of Banné Nog-ying would serve as a distinct cultural identifier for women of the Adi community, similar to the traditional ‘Dudab’ ornament worn by Adi men. He praised the efforts of the ABAK leadership, including president Yamek Mize Taggu, general secretary Opung Jamoh Dai, and vice-president Oming Jamoh Pertin, for promoting cultural preservation.

Dr. Tajom Tasung described the initiative as a landmark effort towards safeguarding the traditions and identity of the Adi tribe. Ruth Tabing Boko noted that Adi women have traditionally worn ornaments such as Nog, Sondorong, Maduli, Tampilang, and Sumbi, and said Banné Nog-ying would add a distinct identity for unmarried women of the community.

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According to organisers, the ornament draws inspiration from ‘Nog’, a traditional female ornament of the Adi tribe, and has been redesigned to make it more adaptable for present-day use while retaining its cultural essence.

ABAK leaders stated that the concept of Banné Nog-ying was developed by ABAK general secretary Opung Jamoh Dai, while the ornament was prepared by Yato Jamoh Nobeng. The name ‘Banné Nog-ying’ was reportedly suggested by Maktel Pertin, Head Gaon Burah of Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district.

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Speaking to the media after the programme, ABAK representatives said the ornament was designed using elements inspired by traditional Adi women’s attire, particularly the ‘Adi Gale amik’ design. They added that the initiative seeks to honour women and distinguished female guests with dignity and cultural pride.

The event was attended by members of ABAK and community representatives from several Adi-inhabited districts, including East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, and Shi-Yomi.

Community leaders described the initiative as an effort to strengthen cultural identity, traditional awareness, and unity within the Adi community amid changing social and cultural trends.