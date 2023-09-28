ADVERTISMENT
North East

Aaranyak promotes local cuisine to win community support for coexistence with elephants

Last Updated: September 28, 2023
1 minute read
Aaranyak promotes local cuisine to win community support for coexistence with elephants

DIBRUGARH-   Aaranyak as part of the sustained efforts for facilitating human elephant coexistence with community support organised a cooking contest-cum-awareness programme at Lebangkula, Joypore in Dibrugarh district of Assam last week.

The programme was meant for local women, and was organised with the objective to facilitate preservation and promotion of local cuisines among the masses as well as to provide sustainable income opportunities for these women affected by the human elephant conflict (HEC).

Seventeen women participated in the event on September 23 by cooking a range of healthy and nutritious local dishes in presence of over 55 community members.

Aaranyak promotes local cuisine to win community support for coexistence with elephants

Related Articles

Chayarani Mech of Jeypore Forest Range and Subhas Chandra Rabha of Aaranyak judged the cooking contest.

The event was also attended by Rajib Gogoi, Manuj Gogoi, Anganwadi workers of Tantipather – 2 / Lebangkula – 1, Dilip Gogoi, President of Dehing Patkai Yuva Sangha, Gubin Gogoi, village head of Tanti Pather. The event was coordinated by the Aaranyak’s team working in eastern Assam as part of the human elephant coexistence initiative of Aaranyak and British Asian Trust, in collaboration with Assam Forest Department, and with Darwin Initiative support.

Tags
Last Updated: September 28, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Assam Student missing from NERIST in Arunachal Pradesh

Assam Student goes missing from NERIST in Arunachal Pradesh

Watch Video: Women dies after water supply burst in Guwahati

Watch Video: Women dies after water supply burst in Guwahati

UPSC Exam: 20 youths from Northeast crack UPSC 2022

UPSC Exam: 20 youths from Northeast crack UPSC 2022

Weather report: IMD issued alert of rain, thunderstorm, hailstorm in northeast

Weather report: IMD issued alert of rain, thunderstorm, hailstorm in northeast

Assam: Training program on beekeeping held at Karbi Anglong

Assam: Training program on beekeeping held at Karbi Anglong

Cyclone Mocha over Bay of Bengal will likely develop into a severe storm: IMD

Cyclone Mocha over Bay of Bengal will likely develop into a severe storm: IMD

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends the Rongali- Tingkhang 2023 in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends the Rongali- Tingkhang 2023 in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Pema Khandu urges people of Assam and Arunachal to resolve border issue only through dialogue

Pema Khandu urges people of Assam and Arunachal to resolve border issue only through dialogue

NECCC Expresses concern over Manipur Situation

NECCC Expresses concern over Manipur Situation

Manipur Violence: State Govt issues shoot-at-sight order

Manipur Violence: State Govt issues shoot-at-sight order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button