AAPSU Writes to PM Modi, Urges Immediate Financial Aid for Flood and Landslide Relief

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a Special Financial Package and urgent intervention from the Central Government to support relief, rehabilitation and infrastructure restoration in flood- and landslide-affected areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

In its representation, the student body urged the Centre to declare the current situation a disaster of severe nature, release immediate assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and sanction a dedicated financial package for rebuilding damaged roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and water supply infrastructure across the state.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the ongoing spell of floods and landslides has affected more than 97,000 people across all 26 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The disasters have claimed seven lives, injured 29 people, and disrupted normal life across large parts of the state.

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Search and rescue operations are continuing in Tirap district after two schoolboys were reportedly swept away by the Chatjo River. Officials have recovered one body, while efforts are underway to trace the second missing child.

The SEOC has reported extensive damage to public infrastructure, including 150 roads, 19 bridges, 21 culverts, 221 water supply schemes, 58 government buildings, and 156 power lines. Floods and landslides have also affected hydel projects, hospitals and educational institutions. In addition, more than 541 hectares of standing crops and nearly 1,010 hectares of forest land have suffered damage.

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AAPSU President Meje Taku, in the letter, said the scale of destruction—occurring even before the peak monsoon month of August—could reverse years of developmental progress in the state. He urged the Centre to provide sustained support, citing Arunachal Pradesh’s fragile Himalayan terrain and its strategic location along the international border.

The union has also requested the early restoration of strategically significant routes, including National Highway-13 and the approach road to the Sela Tunnel, both of which have been affected by recent heavy rainfall. It further called for the constitution of a Central assessment team to work with the state government and expedite compensation for affected families, farmers and institutions.

Relief, rescue and restoration efforts are continuing across Arunachal Pradesh, with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the State Highway Department working to reopen blocked roads. Meanwhile, weather forecasts indicating further rainfall have raised concerns that the situation could worsen in the coming days.