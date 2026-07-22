AAPSU Welcomes Committee for Identifying Protest Venue in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Government has constituted a committee to identify a suitable plot of land within Itanagar for holding democratic protests and dharnas, responding to a long-standing demand raised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) for a designated protest venue in the state capital.

According to a meeting circular issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC), the committee has been tasked with identifying an appropriate location where individuals, organisations, and groups can conduct peaceful demonstrations and dharnas in an organized manner.

The committee has been constituted pursuant to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar Capital Complex, on July 8, 2026. A meeting of the committee has been scheduled for July 22 at 11:00 AM at the Conference Hall of the DC Office, Itanagar, to deliberate on the identification of a suitable site.

Also Read- Himalayan University Encourages Sustainable Farming Through RAWE Initiative

The committee is chaired by Rajib Chiduni, APCS, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Chairman, Itanagar Capital Complex. Other members include the Assistant Commissioner, Itanagar; a representative of AAPSU; the Executive Engineer, Highway Division, PWD, Nirjuli; the Executive Engineer, PWD, CD-A, Itanagar; the DFO/RFO (SF), Itanagar; and the District Land Records and Settlement Officer (DLRSO), Itanagar, who will serve as the Member Secretary.

Welcoming the development, AAPSU expressed appreciation to the state government for initiating the process. The students’ body described the move as a significant step toward addressing a long-pending public demand for a dedicated and officially recognised venue for peaceful protests in the capital.

Also Read- Draft Electoral Rolls Published in Arunachal; Claims and Objections Open Till August 20

The union stated that for several years, citizens and organisations in Arunachal Pradesh have lacked a permanent space to exercise their democratic right to peaceful protest and dharna. It added that the availability of such a venue would facilitate orderly public demonstrations while balancing administrative and public convenience.

AAPSU further said it would actively participate in the committee’s deliberations and work constructively with the administration to ensure that a suitable, accessible, and practical location is identified at the earliest. The union expressed hope that the initiative would result in a permanent platform where citizens and organisations can peacefully voice their concerns through democratic means.

The constitution of the committee marks the beginning of the administrative process to identify an appropriate protest ground, with the final decision expected after the committee evaluates suitable locations and submits its recommendations.