AAPSU Welcomes APPSC Recruitment Rules Mandating PRC, APST and Tribal Language﻿

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has welcomed the latest recruitment advertisement issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the Common Recruitment Examination for Group-A and Group-B Gazetted (Technical) Posts-2026 (Part-I), describing the move as a long-awaited step towards protecting employment opportunities for the state’s indigenous population.

The APPSC advertisement invites applications for 155 posts across the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, and Textiles & Handicrafts.

A key feature of the recruitment notification, according to AAPSU, is the requirement for candidates to possess a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC), an Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) Certificate, and proficiency in an Indigenous Tribal Language of Arunachal Pradesh.

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AAPSU President Meje Taku said the notification represented a significant vindication of the Union’s longstanding demand concerning recruitment into government services.

“This is what our people have been demanding for years — that recruitment into government service must first protect the sons and daughters of this soil,” Taku said, welcoming the decision of the APPSC and the state government.

He added that the development demonstrated that sustained and peaceful advocacy could lead to policy changes.

However, AAPSU has made it clear that it wants the newly introduced criteria to extend beyond the present recruitment cycle.

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“This is only Part-I,” Taku said, expressing the Union’s expectation that similar eligibility requirements become the standard for recruitment examinations across all departments in the future.

AAPSU General Secretary Tator Mato Bui said the inclusion of PRC, APST and indigenous language proficiency requirements followed the Union’s 13-point memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with its continued engagement with the High-Power Committee constituted to examine the issue of state employment quotas.

AAPSU said it would continue to monitor the implementation of the criteria and reiterated its demand for their uniform application across future recruitment processes conducted by the state government.

The development marks a significant point in the Union’s campaign for recruitment safeguards for indigenous residents of Arunachal Pradesh. At the same time, the present notification covers the specified 155 technical posts under Part-I, while AAPSU is seeking similar provisions across all future state government recruitment examinations.