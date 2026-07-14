AAPSU Sets Up Eight-Member Panel to Oversee ECI’s Special Intensive Review

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has constituted an eight-member committee to study, oversee and monitor the implementation of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across the state.

According to an order issued by AAPSU president Meje Taku, the committee has been formed to closely observe the implementation of the electoral roll verification exercise while ensuring that the process remains fair, transparent and inclusive.

The SIR involves house-to-house enumeration, the use of pre-filled enumeration forms and verification of existing voter records. The Election Commission’s exercise is aimed at removing entries of deceased persons, duplicate registrations and non-citizens from the electoral rolls.

AAPSU stated that while the objective of maintaining accurate electoral rolls is important, equal emphasis must be placed on safeguarding the democratic and constitutional rights of every bona fide voter. The union stressed that no eligible citizen should be inadvertently excluded from the electoral rolls because of procedural or administrative shortcomings.

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The students’ body also highlighted the unique geographical and administrative challenges faced by Arunachal Pradesh. It noted that the state’s difficult terrain, scattered habitations and logistical constraints make the implementation of such a large-scale verification exercise particularly challenging, requiring close observation and constructive public participation.

The committee will be chaired by Nabam Gandhi, Vice President (Protocol). Other members include Pulai Wangsa, Vice President (Administration-East); Yomli Poyom, Assistant General Secretary (Public Relations); Chow Miling Khangkio, Assistant General Secretary (Administration-East); Tajing Jamoh, Secretary (Art & Culture); Chowkhiya Tayang, Auditor (East); Sanjay Nikhanju, Assistant General Secretary (Administration-West); and Vikash Dada, Office Secretary.

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As outlined in the order, the committee will monitor the implementation of the SIR across the state, coordinate with District Students’ Unions (DSUs), local stakeholders and the concerned authorities, identify practical challenges or procedural anomalies, and communicate such issues to the competent authorities for appropriate action.

The committee has also been tasked with ensuring that the legitimate interests of eligible citizens are protected so that no deserving voter is omitted from the electoral rolls due to procedural or administrative lapses.

The order further states that before finalising any recommendation or decision, all committee members must consult with and obtain prior approval from the AAPSU president.