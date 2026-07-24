AAPSU Raises Concern Over Disrupted Pharmacy Operations in Capital Region

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has urged Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge to take immediate steps to restore uninterrupted pharmacy services in the Capital Region following a dispute involving certain pharmacies and sections of the media that has reportedly disrupted operations.

In a representation submitted to the Minister, AAPSU expressed concern that the ongoing standoff was affecting public access to medicines, particularly for patients dependent on regular medication for chronic illnesses and those requiring urgent medical treatment.

The union stated that reports reaching it indicated that hundreds of patients and their families were already facing difficulties in obtaining essential and life-saving medicines. It cautioned that the situation could deteriorate further if timely intervention was not made.

Also Read- Governor, Chief Minister Review Arunachal’s Development Priorities

AAPSU acknowledged the importance of enforcing the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and other applicable regulations to ensure that pharmacies function within the legal and ethical framework. However, it maintained that enforcement measures and unresolved allegations should not disrupt the availability of medicines to the public.

The union appealed to the Health Minister to restore the normal functioning of all licensed pharmacies in the Capital Region, initiate a fair, transparent and time-bound inquiry into the allegations, take action against any violators without affecting compliant establishments, and facilitate dialogue among pharmacy owners, media representatives and other stakeholders to resolve the dispute and prevent similar situations in the future.

Also Read- AAPSU Extends Solidarity to NEET Protesters at Jantar Mantar

Responding to the representation, Minister Biyuram Wahge, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, issued a directive to the Director of Health Services, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the directive, the Minister enclosed a copy of the AAPSU representation and instructed the Director to examine the matter on priority. He further directed that necessary measures be taken to ensure that the availability of essential medicines in the Capital Region remains unaffected.

The developments highlight concerns over balancing regulatory enforcement with uninterrupted public access to healthcare services. The government’s response and any subsequent inquiry are expected to determine the course of action while ensuring that patients continue to receive essential medicines without disruption.