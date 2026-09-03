AAPSU Issues Strong Warning Over Alleged Bogus Voter Enrolment in Changlang﻿

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has warned of a strong response to any alleged threat, intimidation or harm against its executive members and leaders engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as a dispute over voter enrolment in the Bordumsa-Diyun area of Changlang district intensifies.

AAPSU President Meje Taku said the union’s members deployed for SIR-related work were acting in what the organisation described as the interests of the state’s indigenous population and future generations.

Taku cautioned that any attempt to intimidate or harm the members would not be tolerated by the organisation.

The warning comes against the backdrop of AAPSU’s allegations concerning the inclusion of illegal, bogus and non-genuine names in electoral rolls in Bordumsa-Diyun. The union has also alleged that suspected entries involving Chakma-Hajong and other refugee populations are being pushed into the electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR process.

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These allegations have been made by AAPSU and have not, in the statement, been established through an independent verification process.

Taku said the union would oppose any development that it believes could compromise the identity and interests of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous population. He further warned that any officer, MLA or minister found shielding or facilitating what the union describes as such elements would be held accountable.

AAPSU said its executive members and volunteers involved in the SIR exercise were performing a lawful responsibility and called for authorities to ensure their safety while they carry out the work.

The union also reiterated its position that no illegal, bogus or non-genuine voter should be enrolled in Arunachal Pradesh’s electoral rolls. It urged officials, elected representatives and other public representatives not to support or facilitate any such enrolment during the revision process.

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AAPSU has meanwhile called upon the SIR Committee and the district administration to maintain transparency throughout the exercise and conduct strict verification at every stage before names are included in the electoral rolls.

The demand comes as the voter-roll issue assumes wider significance in the Bordumsa-Diyun area, where questions surrounding eligibility and enrolment have become a source of political and social concern.

AAPSU said it would continue to monitor the SIR exercise across Arunachal Pradesh and maintain pressure for what it described as transparent and rigorous verification of electoral records.

The immediate focus is now likely to be on the verification process and the response of the district administration and SIR authorities to the union’s allegations. Establishing whether any names are ineligible or were improperly enrolled would require scrutiny of the electoral records and supporting documentation by the competent authorities.