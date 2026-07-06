AAPSU Gives Govt Seven Days to Respond on Recruitment, Indigenous Rights and More

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has sought clarity within seven days from Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the status of a 13-point memorandum submitted last month, saying it is still awaiting an official update on demands concerning recruitment, constitutional safeguards and other indigenous issues.

AAPSU President Meje Taku had led a delegation that met the Chief Minister on June 2, when the memorandum was submitted. According to the union, both sides discussed each of the 13 demands in detail.

More than a month later, AAPSU said it has yet to receive a formal update from the state government on the progress or status of the issues raised.

“We met the Chief Minister in good faith and had a good discussion on every issue. It has been a month now, and we hope to hear back on where things stand,” Taku said.

In its latest letter to the Chief Minister, the union described the demands as matters of “constitutional, demographic, and existential concern to the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh” and sought a time-bound response within seven days.

Recruitment Policy Among Key Demands

One of the major demands is the scrapping of the existing 80:20 recruitment ratio in state government jobs.

AAPSU is seeking mandatory Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certification in state recruitment processes.

The union has cited the 2021 Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination, in which a non-APST candidate topped the merit list, while arguing for changes to the recruitment policy.

The issue touches on a wider debate over access to state government employment, equal opportunity and protections sought by indigenous communities.

Any change to recruitment rules would require the government to examine existing legal and constitutional provisions as well as the broader implications for state employment policy.

Union Seeks Stronger Constitutional Safeguards

The memorandum also calls for the re-amendment of Article 371(H) of the Constitution to bring Arunachal Pradesh’s safeguards closer to those available to Nagaland and Mizoram.

AAPSU has also sought the state’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The two demands reflect the union’s long-standing concern over the protection of indigenous land, identity, culture and customary institutions.

Constitutional changes of this nature would involve processes beyond the state government and require consideration at the central level.

Chakma-Hajong and Assam Boundary Issues Raised

The 13-point memorandum also raises the long-pending Chakma-Hajong issue and calls for its resolution.

AAPSU has additionally sought early completion of the boundary demarcation process between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Both issues have remained prominent in the state’s political and public discourse for decades.

The union has also called for a central law to address racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in other parts of India.

Startup Support, Fellowships and CUET Centres Sought

Several demands focus on education, employment and opportunities for young people.

AAPSU has proposed a dedicated startup package for indigenous youth and a Chief Minister’s research fellowship for APST scholars pursuing PhDs.

The union has also sought additional Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centres within Arunachal Pradesh, arguing for improved access for students who otherwise face travel and logistical difficulties.

Other demands include a designated ground for peaceful public assembly in Itanagar and a working women’s hostel in the Itanagar Capital Region.

AAPSU Says Dialogue Will Continue

AAPSU said the issues raised in the memorandum concern the long-term interests of the state’s indigenous population.

“These issues concern the land, identity, and future of every indigenous Arunachalee, and we remain hopeful of a positive response,” Taku said.

He added that the union would continue to engage with the government on the demands.

The seven-day timeframe sought by AAPSU now places focus on whether the state government will provide a formal status report on the 13 issues and indicate which demands are under consideration or require further consultation.