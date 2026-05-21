AAPSU Flags Teacher Shortage, Infrastructure Gaps in Arunachal Schools and Colleges

ITANAGAR- A delegation of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), led by president Meje Taku, met Education Minister P.D. Sona in Itanagar and submitted a 27-point memorandum seeking urgent reforms across the education sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

The delegation, accompanied by General Secretary Mato Bui and central executive members, stated that the representation reflected concerns gathered from students across all 26 districts of the state, covering issues from primary education in remote villages to higher education institutions.

Among the major concerns raised was the shortage of institutional leadership in government schools. AAPSU informed the minister that around 52 government schools, including Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools, are functioning without regular Principals or Vice Principals. The union argued that prolonged in-charge arrangements affect academic administration and decision-making, and demanded immediate appointments to vacant leadership posts.

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The union also called for a statewide recruitment drive to fill vacancies for Primary Teachers (PRTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), stating that access to qualified teachers is a constitutional right for students across the state.

AAPSU further highlighted the absence of Physical Education and Music Teachers in many government schools, citing provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. According to the union, the shortage not only affects students’ physical development but also undermines efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal communities.

The memorandum additionally sought strict implementation of the RTE Act in remote areas, timely distribution of Mid-Day Meals, uniforms and textbooks, a uniform fee structure in government schools, and enhanced infrastructure development, particularly in border and remote districts.

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At the college level, the union raised concerns regarding vacant Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts in government degree colleges and demanded the introduction of new academic departments such as Psychology, Commerce, Sociology, Anthropology, Botany, Physics, Chemistry and Zoology in institutions where such disciplines remain unavailable.

AAPSU also pressed for reforms at Arunachal Pradesh University, including the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor, filling faculty positions as per UGC norms, expansion of departments, hostel construction, dedicated power supply and a water treatment plant. The union also sought the introduction of a State Research Fellowship scheme for APST PhD scholars studying at APU and Rajiv Gandhi University.

At Rajiv Gandhi University, the union demanded early appointment of a permanent Vice Chancellor, expansion of hostel infrastructure and installation of a water treatment facility. Meanwhile, concerns raised at NERIST included shortage of girls’ hostel accommodation, the need for a foot overbridge between campuses and improved water supply infrastructure.

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The memorandum also addressed issues at Jawaharlal Nehru College, where AAPSU sought infrastructure upgrades and action against alleged encroachment on college land.

Among broader demands, the union advocated establishment of professional institutions in agriculture, horticulture, medicine and nursing within the state, alongside foreign language training and overseas career guidance programmes for students.

AAPSU also raised concerns regarding delays in the disbursement of scholarships under the Umbrella Scholarship Scheme, stating that prolonged delays often force students studying outside the state into financial distress and, in some cases, discontinuation of education.

Education Minister P.D. Sona received the memorandum and assured the delegation that the issues raised would receive due attention. AAPSU stated that it would continue to follow up on the demands and seek time-bound action from the government.