AAPSU Extends Solidarity to NEET Protesters at Jantar Mantar

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination and condemned the police action during the Chalo Sansad march held on July 20.

In a statement issued on Thursday, AAPSU alleged that several students and demonstrators sustained injuries following a police lathi charge during the protest. The union said concerns raised by students over the integrity of the examination process should be addressed through dialogue rather than the use of force.

AAPSU also referred to the ongoing hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk, who is reportedly undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital, stating that the protest reflects the concerns of students and families seeking accountability over the alleged examination irregularities. The union also mentioned the continuing demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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AAPSU President Meje Taku said students demanding a fair and transparent examination system should not be treated as adversaries and stressed that democratic protests deserve a constructive response.

The union stated that Wangchuk’s demands—including accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, discussion of the issue in Parliament and assurance against legal action against protesters—should receive a direct response from the Central Government.

AAPSU warned that continued delays in addressing the concerns could lead to wider public protests beyond the national capital. According to the union, a movement that began over alleged examination irregularities has the potential to expand if meaningful engagement does not take place.

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The students’ body said it has written to the Prime Minister urging immediate dialogue with the protesting students and Sonam Wangchuk. It also cautioned that if no timely response is forthcoming, AAPSU may organise statewide protests across Arunachal Pradesh in solidarity with the demonstrators at Jantar Mantar.

Reiterating its appeal, AAPSU urged the Central Government to respond with urgency and engage with the students through dialogue, stating that the concerns raised by the protesters deserve a transparent and democratic resolution.