AAPSU Distributes Over Rs 25 Lakh Relief to Possa Cloudburst-Affected Families

YAZALI- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Thursday distributed relief assistance worth more than ₹25 lakh to families affected by the recent cloudburst at Possa and NEEPCO Colony in Yazali, marking one of the largest disaster relief initiatives undertaken by the apex students’ body.

The relief outreach was led by AAPSU President Meje Taku and General Secretary Mato Bui, along with executive members and representatives of district students’ unions from across Arunachal Pradesh.

Local MLA Toko Tatung, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nabam Piju, Zilla Parishad Members, senior leaders and well-wishers also joined the delegation during the outreach.

During the visit, Taku, on behalf of AAPSU, conveyed condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the disaster and expressed solidarity with all those affected.

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As part of the financial assistance programme, AAPSU provided ₹1 lakh to each family that lost a member in the tragedy.

The union also allocated ₹70,000 to every family whose house was completely destroyed and ₹50,000 to each family whose home suffered partial damage.

In addition to the cash assistance, AAPSU distributed essential relief materials, including food items, vegetables, clothing, drinking water and other daily necessities.

The scale of the assistance makes the initiative one of the most substantial disaster relief efforts undertaken by the students’ body.

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According to AAPSU, the relief funds were mobilised through a state-wide voluntary donation drive, reflecting contributions from individuals and groups across Arunachal Pradesh.

To facilitate the distribution process, a verified list of affected families and the corresponding amount of financial assistance was formally handed over to Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nabam Piju.

AAPSU said the arrangement was intended to ensure direct and transparent distribution of financial assistance among the identified beneficiaries.

After allocating assistance to the affected families, the union contributed the remaining balance of ₹8.40 lakh to the HMLA Relief Care fund to support broader rehabilitation efforts in the disaster-hit area.

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The AAPSU delegation also assessed the extent of destruction in Possa and NEEPCO Colony during the visit.

The union noted disruptions to electricity, drinking water supply, ration distribution, medical facilities and other essential services in the affected areas.

AAPSU said it would raise these issues with the concerned authorities at the state level and seek the prompt restoration of basic services for the affected population.

The immediate distribution of cash assistance addresses some of the urgent needs of bereaved and displaced families. However, the extent of damage to homes and essential infrastructure indicates that the recovery process is likely to require sustained rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking during the outreach, Taku assured the affected families that AAPSU would continue to stand with them through the recovery process.

He also appealed to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to intensify relief, rehabilitation and long-term recovery measures for people affected by the calamity.

The cloudburst has triggered a wider humanitarian response involving government agencies, elected representatives, civil society groups, students’ organisations and individual donors.

AAPSU’s state-wide fundraising campaign demonstrates the role that civil society organisations can play in mobilising immediate assistance during disasters. At the same time, long-term recovery will depend on the restoration of essential services, reconstruction of damaged homes and sustained institutional support for affected families.

Local leaders present during the relief distribution appreciated the initiative and described it as a reflection of the compassion and leadership of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth and student community during times of crisis.

With financial assistance now allocated to affected households and additional funds directed towards broader rehabilitation, attention is expected to remain focused on restoring basic services and helping families rebuild their lives after the disaster.