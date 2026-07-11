AAPSU Demands Apology from Minister Nyato Dukam Over 80:20 Reservation Remarks

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Saturday strongly criticised Minister Nyato Dukam over his recent remarks regarding the state’s 80:20 job reservation policy, describing the statement as “immature and irresponsible” and demanding that he clarify his comments and apologise to the union and the people of Arunachal Pradesh within 12 hours.

Dukam, who chairs the state government committee constituted to examine the abolition of the 80:20 reservation ratio, had recently cautioned that scrapping the existing policy could face legal challenges if the matter reached the courts. He had warned that such a challenge could potentially result in the existing reservation framework itself being struck down and questioned who would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Reacting to the remarks, AAPSU said the Minister’s statement was inappropriate for someone heading the committee examining the issue and alleged that it had created unnecessary fear and confusion among the public on a matter concerning the rights of the indigenous people of the state.

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The union said that as Chairman of the Committee, Dukam was expected to maintain neutrality, allow consultations with all stakeholders, and refrain from expressing opinions publicly before the committee completed its deliberations.

AAPSU further claimed that the Minister’s remarks had demoralised those seeking a review of the reservation policy and raised concerns about the impartiality of the committee, particularly as his statement coincided with the union’s own press briefing on the issue.

Rejecting the Minister’s apprehensions, AAPSU maintained that reservation in state government recruitment falls within the constitutional powers of the state under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution of India, which permit special provisions for Scheduled Tribes.

The union argued that there is no legal impediment to revising the reservation ratio in a state where the overwhelming majority of the population belongs to indigenous tribal communities. It said the government should provide legal clarity and leadership instead of creating uncertainty among the public.

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AAPSU President Meje Taku expressed disappointment over the Minister’s remarks, stating that neighbouring states have implemented similar reservation policies for decades without judicial intervention.

“If they can do it, so can we. The abolition of the 80:20 ratio is a matter squarely within the powers of the state government, and no one should be allowed to create doubt about that for political convenience,” Taku said.

He added that the union would not allow what it described as fear-mongering to derail what it considers a legitimate and constitutionally valid demand of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.

AAPSU also called upon the Minister to clarify his statement and apologise within 12 hours, saying his remarks had caused hurt, misunderstanding and demoralisation among stakeholders.

Reiterating its stand, the union urged the state government to ensure that the committee examines the issue with due diligence and impartiality, while maintaining that the abolition of the 80:20 reservation ratio remains its foremost and non-negotiable demand.