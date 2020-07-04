AAPSU appeals state Govt to reconsider the decision for PRI members in SSA recruitment

Itanagar- AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai has appealed to the state government to reconsider its decision to include a panchayat leader along with two residents of the district concerned as part of the five-member selection board to conduct interviews for the recruitment of teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA/ISSE).

In this regard, Education secretary Niharika Rai had earlier clarified that the panchayat leader and district representative will act as a watchdog to ensure free and fair recruitment and that even the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act envisages such provisions. However, the AAPSU had outrightly rejected the Education secretary’s clarification.

Dai has also objected to Rai’s clarification on 20 percent mark weightage for the interview wherein panchayat leader and district representatives will be members of the selection board, while rest of the 80 percent weightage of marks to be predetermined qualification and percentage of marks received by the applicant in his/her academic qualification.

Rejecting Rai’s clarification that 20 percent mark weightage is not “a major component”, Dai said that “even 0.1 percent is a big game-changer in any competitive exam.”

Stating that the cabinet decision in this regard needs to be revisited because some clauses of the decision are “defective”, Dai said that the state government should instead include subject experts for the recruitment process.

He said that if devolution of powers is the concern than PRI members should be engaged in for the formulation and implementation of policies concerned. Dai reiterated that the cabinet’s decision on this matter should be revisited because it will have “long ramification in the long run.”