AAPSU Appeals for Restraint and Peace Amid Bhalukpong Tensions

ITANAGAR,- Expressing deep concern over the ongoing tensions and unrest in Bhalukpong, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) President Meje Taku on Tuesday appealed to citizens to exercise maximum restraint and uphold communal harmony and the spirit of Pan-Arunachal unity.

Describing the situation as deeply concerning and painful, Taku said that misunderstandings should not be allowed to disrupt the age-old brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

He stressed that the people of the State share a common identity and heritage and called upon all sections of society to work towards maintaining peace.

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AAPSU Leaders Meet Chief Minister

Taku informed that he, along with the AAPSU General Secretary, met the Chief Minister earlier in the day and sought immediate intervention over the prevailing situation in Bhalukpong.

According to Taku, the Chief Minister assured the AAPSU delegation that the matter was being viewed with utmost seriousness and would be actively pursued at the government level.

Welcoming the assurance, Taku expressed hope that the intervention of the State Government would help in restoring normalcy and addressing the concerns surrounding the situation.

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Call for Community-Level Dialogue

Along with government intervention, the AAPSU President appealed to elected representatives, former legislators and community organisations to come together for dialogue.

He specifically urged Nyishi MLAs, particularly those from the Kameng belt, former legislators of the Aka community, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Aka Shotoko Konu and the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) to initiate peace talks at the earliest.

Taku said that elders, community leaders and public representatives should sit together and resolve their differences through constructive dialogue.

The appeal underlined the importance of peaceful engagement at a time when tensions in the area have raised concerns about maintaining harmony among communities.

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AAPSU Forms Fact-Finding Committee

Taku also said that the union had taken serious note of reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged involvement of an AAPSU member in the incident.

To ascertain the facts, the union has constituted an internal fact-finding committee headed by AAPSU Vice-President (Protocol) Nabam Gandhi.

The committee has been tasked with thoroughly examining the matter and establishing the facts surrounding the allegations.

The move indicates that the student body is seeking an internal assessment of the reports while broader efforts continue to address the situation through administrative intervention and dialogue.

Appeal for Peace and Unity

Reiterating his appeal, Taku urged all concerned to choose dialogue over confrontation and unity over division.

He emphasised that preserving peace in Bhalukpong was important not only for the affected communities but also for maintaining the broader spirit of unity and coexistence across Arunachal Pradesh.

“Peace must prevail in Bhalukpong and across the State,” Taku said, calling upon citizens and community leaders to exercise restraint and support efforts aimed at resolving the differences peacefully.

The developments come amid continuing concern over tensions in Bhalukpong, with calls growing for dialogue, administrative intervention and collective efforts to restore normalcy.