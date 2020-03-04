Aalo CJM Court guard killings: AdiSU places charter of demands before SP 

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

While strongly condemning the killing of an IRBn Jawan guarding the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Aalo, West Siang District at around 3 AM on Tuesday morning by unknown miscreants, the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has submitted a 5 point Charter of demands before the SP, Aalo on Wednesday.

In their Charter of demands, AdiSU appeals for immediate arrest of culprits/murderers responsible for killing of late Tapop Yajo within 48 hours, immediate compensation of Rs. 1 Crore to the family of late Yajo, provision of government job to a family member, erection of a statue of Martyr late Tapop Yajo in the court premises within a week and observation/celebration of martyr day against late Tapop Yago on March 3rd annually in honour of late Yajo’s sacrifice.

The team AdiSU has appealed the SP Aalo for time-bound fulfillment of their five point charter of demands failing which the union has threatened to launch a democratic movement against the failure of the department and the any untoward incident out of the movement will be held responsible to the District Administration, informed the AdiSU sources here this evening.

Reportedly, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawan late Tapop Yajo was shot dead by unknown person(s) on early Tuesday morning while he was on duty in the premises of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Aalo in West Siang district. According to the sources, unknown miscreants can be seen throwing stones into the premises of the CJM’s court around 2 AM in the CCTV footages. Late Yajo, who was on duty, is immediately seen checking on the commotion after which the miscreants ran away. Later, at around 3 AM, a watchman there heard the sound of a gun fire. When he rushed to the rest room, he saw late Yajo on the floor with a gun-shot wound, after which the watchman immediately alerted the police and other neighbours.

It is worth mentioning here that, this is the third major incident in the CJM court premises within the span of one year. Earlier, there was an attempt to burn down the court and incident of stone pelting has also been reported. This might be the handy works of some dreaded criminals who wants to destroy evidences produced in the court of CJM and the investigating agencies need to take this angle in mind and follow up with all the serious criminal records person/s cases of which are being heard/tried in the CJM court.