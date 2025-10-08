A Tribute to Zubeen Garg: “Saplings of Love” Plantation Drive Brings Music, Memory, and Greenery Together in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a heartwarming gesture, the Bank of India Pasighat Branch, in collaboration with All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) Kamrup Metro District Committee, and NGOs Being Responsible and Aane Siang Welfare Society, organized a “Saplings of Love” plantation drive at the Pasighat Smart City Recreation Centre on Tuesday.

The plantation drive “Saplings of Love” was dedicated to the legendary Assamese singer, composer, and cultural icon Late Zubeen Garg, whose untimely passing left millions across the Northeast and beyond in deep sorrow. The participants described the initiative as “a green tribute to a musical soul who inspired generations.”

The event was graced by several dignitaries, social workers, and nature enthusiasts from across East Siang district. Former councillor Merik Moyong and social activist Kangge Moyong, along with ATASU Kamrup Metro District President Basant Gogoi, jointly led the plantation program.

As part of the tribute, saplings of Nahor, a tree species deeply rooted in the cultural and ecological fabric of the Northeast, along with other indigenous plants, were planted across the premises. The organizers said the Nahor tree was chosen specifically because of its symbolism of endurance and purity, mirroring Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy in the hearts of his fans.

Speaking on the occasion, Basant Gogoi, President of ATASU Kamrup Metro, said, “Zubeen da was not just a singer; he was an emotion that united Assam and the Northeast through his music, activism, and humanity. Planting these saplings is our humble way of keeping his spirit alive — green, growing, and forever inspiring.”

Mrs. Merik Moyong, former councillor and one of the key organizers, emphasized the importance of connecting such emotional tributes with environmental awareness.

“Music and nature have a shared rhythm — both nurture life. By dedicating these saplings to Zubeen Garg, we’re also pledging to protect our environment and promote love for green spaces among the youth,” she said.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from volunteers of Being Responsible, Aane Siang Welfare Society, and local residents of Gumin Nagar, who joined hands in planting and watering the saplings.

Many attendees recalled how Zubeen Garg’s songs, activism, and philanthropic acts inspired countless people, especially the younger generation, to pursue creativity and compassion.

Towards the end of the program, participants observed a moment of silence and played one of Zubeen Garg’s evergreen tracks, creating a poignant atmosphere that resonated with nostalgia and respect.

The organizers shared plans to create a “Zubeen Green Corner” within the recreation centre — a small landscaped space dedicated to Garg’s memory, where locals can relax, reflect, and listen to his timeless songs amidst nature.

The “Saplings of Love” drive thus became more than just a plantation event — it evolved into a symbol of collective memory, unity, and environmental commitment, proving that legacies, like trees, continue to grow when nurtured with love.