9th State-Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Concludes at Aalo

AALO- The 9th Edition of the State-Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy concluded successfully at the Aalo Football Ground in West Siang district, bringing together athletes from across Arunachal Pradesh in a celebration of sportsmanship, competition, and youth talent.

The closing ceremony was attended by Brigadier Ritesh Katoch, SM, Commander of the 5 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, as the Chief Guest. Several dignitaries, including MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Colonel Karan Kochar, Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman John Neelam, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Akshat Kaushal, IPS, former ministers Doi Ado and Kento Ete, and India U-23 National Football Team Goalkeeping Coach Gumpe Rime, were also present during the event.

The day began with the finals of Girls’ Football and Boys’ and Girls’ Volleyball competitions.

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In the Girls’ Football Final, East Kameng defeated Namsai 3–1 to emerge champions. Sonia Rangmo opened the scoring in the 6th minute before Mema Keno doubled the lead in the 26th minute. Namsai reduced the deficit through Osi Pegu in the 34th minute, but Sonia Rangmo sealed the victory with her second goal in the 56th minute. East Kameng received ₹2 lakh in prize money along with trophies, medals, and certificates, while runners-up Namsai received ₹1 lakh. Yanyang Samyor of Shi Yomi was adjudged the Best Player in Girls’ Football and awarded ₹15,000.

In the Girls’ Volleyball Final, Capital Complex defeated Keyi Panyor in a closely contested three-set match with scores of 25–22, 20–25, and 15–9. Capital Complex received ₹1 lakh as prize money, while Keyi Panyor received ₹75,000. Teresa Yangfo of Capital Complex was declared the Best Player in the category.

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The Boys’ Volleyball Final witnessed Kurung Kumey defeating Upper Subansiri with scores of 25–22, 22–25, and 15–10 to secure the championship title. Kurung Kumey received ₹1 lakh in prize money, while Upper Subansiri received ₹75,000. Popmar Bulo of Upper Subansiri was named the Best Player of the tournament.

The Boys’ Football Final emerged as one of the highlights of the tournament. After both teams remained tied 1–1 during regular time, the match was decided through a penalty shootout in which Papum Pare defeated their opponents 4–3. Papum Pare received ₹2 lakh along with trophies, medals, and certificates, while the runners-up were awarded ₹1 lakh. Tai Raju of Papum Pare was adjudged the Best Player in Boys’ Football and awarded ₹15,000.

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The programme concluded with the felicitation of District Sports Officers and Technical Officials for their contributions towards the successful conduct of the tournament.

The tournament, organised in memory of Ashok Chakra awardee Late Hangpan Dada, once again highlighted the growing sporting culture and competitive spirit among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh while honouring the legacy and sacrifice of the decorated soldier.