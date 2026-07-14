8th Naba Tade Tacho Memorial Football Tournament Kicks Off in Anini

ANINI- The 8th Naba Tade Tacho Memorial Football Tournament 2026 was inaugurated with enthusiasm at the FIFA Stadium in Anini, marking the beginning of one of Dibang Valley district’s most prominent annual sporting events.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Naba Tade Tacho Foundation, District Football Association, Dibang Valley, and the Kongo Youth Association. The event aims to promote football, encourage young sporting talent and commemorate the legacy of Late Tade Tacho, a former legislator and social leader.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Mopi Mihu, MLA and Advisor to the Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Geology & Mining, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, who serves as the Patron of the tournament. Sadhu Mihu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Dibang Valley, attended as the Chief Guest, while Emi Yalla, ZPM of the Anelih-Arzoo Constituency, was the Guest of Honour.

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Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries appreciated the organisers for successfully sustaining the tournament over the years and highlighted the importance of sports in promoting discipline, teamwork, healthy competition and youth engagement.

The championship opened with an exciting match between Dweeru Trekkers FC and Arzoo FC, in which Dweeru Trekkers FC registered a convincing 3-0 victory. Pahi Milli scored two goals, while Khyoda Mark added one goal to complete the win.

A total of 18 teams from different parts of Dibang Valley district are participating in this year’s tournament. The championship will culminate with the grand final scheduled for August 2, 2026.

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The tournament is being organised under the leadership of Naso Miri, Organising Chairman, with support from NHPC, SJVN, the Zilla Parishad Chairperson and several other individuals and organisations contributing to the successful conduct of the event.

The annual tournament is dedicated to the memory of Late Tade Tacho (1937–2001), a four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly, eminent social worker and visionary leader who played a significant role in the creation of Dibang Valley district.

He is widely remembered for his contributions to education, healthcare, infrastructure development and public welfare, as well as for preserving the cultural heritage of the Idu Mishmi community.

Over the years, the Naba Tade Tacho Memorial Football Tournament has grown into one of Dibang Valley’s leading sporting events, bringing together players, supporters and local communities while promoting the values of sportsmanship, leadership and community participation.