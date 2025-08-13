ADVERTISMENT
North East

800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

It aimed to educate young minds on the importance, process, and ethical aspects of organ donation — a selfless act that can save countless lives.

Last Updated: 13/08/2025
1 minute read
800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

JONAI— Marking World Organ Donation Day, the Indian Army organised a large-scale Organ Donation Awareness Drive under the theme “Angdaan – Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan” at Jonai Girls’ College on Wednesday.

The event witnessed the participation of over 800 students and faculty from Jonai (Assam) and border districts of East Siang (Arunachal Pradesh). It aimed to educate young minds on the importance, process, and ethical aspects of organ donation — a selfless act that can save countless lives.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Lohit Launches Cold-Pressed Mustard Oil Unit, Boosting Healthy Consumption & Rural Entrepreneurship

The programme featured an awareness lecture by Army officials, followed by a Poster Making Contest, where students showcased their creativity in spreading the message of the “gift of life.” The colourful and thoughtful posters reflected the youth’s vision for a healthier and more compassionate society.

College Principal commended the enthusiasm of the participants, describing organ donation as “a selfless gift that can give someone a second chance at life.” She encouraged students to act as awareness ambassadors in their communities, helping break myths and promote this noble cause.

Also Read- ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

The event concluded with prize distribution to winners of the poster competition and a vote of thanks to all participants and organisers. The campaign was conducted under the aegis of Rayang Military Station, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

Tags
Last Updated: 13/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia in Mann Ki Baat

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Assam down town University to Host 2-Day Industry Interaction Sessions with Global Leaders

Assam down town University to Host 2-Day Industry Interaction Sessions with Global Leaders

Meghalaya: PSC Assures Support to APTOA's Tourism Boost Proposal

Meghalaya: PSC Assures Support to APTOA’s Tourism Boost Proposal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button