800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

JONAI— Marking World Organ Donation Day, the Indian Army organised a large-scale Organ Donation Awareness Drive under the theme “Angdaan – Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan” at Jonai Girls’ College on Wednesday.

The event witnessed the participation of over 800 students and faculty from Jonai (Assam) and border districts of East Siang (Arunachal Pradesh). It aimed to educate young minds on the importance, process, and ethical aspects of organ donation — a selfless act that can save countless lives.

The programme featured an awareness lecture by Army officials, followed by a Poster Making Contest, where students showcased their creativity in spreading the message of the “gift of life.” The colourful and thoughtful posters reflected the youth’s vision for a healthier and more compassionate society.

College Principal commended the enthusiasm of the participants, describing organ donation as “a selfless gift that can give someone a second chance at life.” She encouraged students to act as awareness ambassadors in their communities, helping break myths and promote this noble cause.

The event concluded with prize distribution to winners of the poster competition and a vote of thanks to all participants and organisers. The campaign was conducted under the aegis of Rayang Military Station, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.