74 Independence Day- Message of Governor, Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MESSAGE

On the joyous occasion of the 74th Independence Day of India, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh. On this occasion, I also felicitate all my fellow Indians across the Globe.

I join my brothers and sisters in paying homage to our freedom fighters and patriots, who sacrificed their life for the cause of Indian Independence. We pay our rich tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, and numerous other Freedom Fighters across the Country. It was on account of their struggle and sacrifices that we got freedom from the British domination on 15th August 1947. Today 15th of August stands for the birth of the World’s largest democracy.

I call upon all Indian citizens, political leaders, public servants, academicians, youth and civil society of Arunachal Pradesh to put their heads and hands together to ensure transparency and honesty in the developmental efforts of the State Government. I salute all the progressive and patriotic National and State leaders, dedicated civil servants, armed forces personnel, police personnel, committed NGOs, enthusiastic youth, students, sports men, artisans, artists, farmers, teachers, doctors, para-medics, nursing community, engineers, builders, scientists, entrepreneurs and all those who in their own realm are contributing to the progress of our State and the nation.

Under the dynamic leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today our country Bharat is on its way to establish itself as an emerging super power in the world.

Let us unitedly reaffirm our resolve to help the Nation forge ahead. We must by all means support our defence and the para-military forces, who are guarding our borders, against all odds. Our full support must also be there for our Police Forces and the Administration in fighting militancy, terrorism, and anti-social elements disturbing the peace and tranquility in the State.

On this important Day, I also exhort all Arunachalis to get united in fighting the deadly COVID 19 and defeat it.

Jai Arunachal.

Jai Hind.

Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.)