National

7-year-old boy tests positive for Omicron in Bengal

Covid-19 vaccines may be less effective against Omicron, says WHO

December 15, 2021
0 1 minute read
7-year-old boy tests positive for Omicron in Bengal
Story Highlights
  • Two more people from Telangana  tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

KOLKATA-  West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a seven-year-old boy, resident of Murshidabad district, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, a senior official of the health department said.

The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. He left for a relative’s place in Malda from Kolkata airport.

Also Read- Covid 19 African Variant : first image of Omicron released

Two more people from Telangana  tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday,  taking the total tally of Omicron cases in India to 52.

Related Articles

Also Read – South Africa Covid variant triggers alert in India

“The boy flew with his parents from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, where he tested positive for Omicron. He had not entered Hyderabad city. He returned to Kolkata on December 11.

“The state health department was alerted about his Omicron report by authorities in Hyderabad only on Wednesday morning,” the senior official said.

Also Read- Covid Vaccination: Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

The seven-year-old has been shifted to a hospital in Malda, he said.

The child’s parents have been placed under isolation and efforts are underway to trace those who came in contact with him, the offical said.

Tags
December 15, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Andhra Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 24, over 30 missing

Andhra Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 24, over 30 missing

November 20, 2021
China has built a second village in Arunachal, says report

China has built a second village in Arunachal, says report

November 18, 2021
Cow Dung, Urine Can Help Economy, Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Cow Dung, Urine Can Help Economy, Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

November 14, 2021
Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

November 13, 2021
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over 'Chinese village in Arunachal'

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over ‘Chinese village in Arunachal’

November 12, 2021
India has not accepted China's illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

India has not accepted China’s illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

November 11, 2021
AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For 'India got real freedom in 2014' comment

AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ comment

November 11, 2021
Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

November 8, 2021
10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

November 6, 2021
PM Modi At Army Post In J&K's Nowshera Sector On Diwali

PM Modi At Army Post In J&K’s Nowshera Sector On Diwali

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button