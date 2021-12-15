7-year-old boy tests positive for Omicron in Bengal

Story Highlights Two more people from Telangana tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

KOLKATA- West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a seven-year-old boy, resident of Murshidabad district, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, a senior official of the health department said.

The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. He left for a relative’s place in Malda from Kolkata airport.

Two more people from Telangana tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally of Omicron cases in India to 52.

“The boy flew with his parents from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, where he tested positive for Omicron. He had not entered Hyderabad city. He returned to Kolkata on December 11.

“The state health department was alerted about his Omicron report by authorities in Hyderabad only on Wednesday morning,” the senior official said.

The seven-year-old has been shifted to a hospital in Malda, he said.

The child’s parents have been placed under isolation and efforts are underway to trace those who came in contact with him, the offical said.