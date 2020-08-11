61 security personnel among 96 fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Ninety-six more people, including 61 security personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state’s caseload to 2327 on Tuesday, the latest government bulletin said.

While 42 more coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the state and They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, the bulletin said.

Official bulletin meanwhile, said the twenty-seven out of 96 cases are from Anjaw district, while 19 in Itanagar Capital Complex, 16 in West Siang, 12 in Lohit , 8 in Papumpare, 6 in East Siang, 4 in Changlang, 2 each in East Kameng and Lower Dibang valley.

All barring 10 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 892 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 292 ), Namsai ( 171 ) and East Siang (155)

Of the 2327 cases, 690 are active while 1634 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals and three patients have died.

The state so far tested 112689 samples for Covid-19, including 2783 on Tuesday, the health bulletin said.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.