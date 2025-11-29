6,000 Airbus A320s Grounded Over Software Risk

INTERNATIONAL NEWS DESK- A major global aviation alert was issued on Thursday after Airbus announced that a significant portion of its A320-family aircraft—one of the world’s largest and most widely used commercial fleets—may be affected by a critical software-related safety risk. The precautionary measure has resulted in the grounding or temporary withdrawal of around 6,000 aircraft globally for safety checks.

In a statement, Airbus said it had identified “a significant number of A320 family aircraft currently in service that may be impacted,” prompting the company to collaborate with global aviation authorities to release an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT). The AOT directs airlines to implement immediate software and/or hardware protection measures to ensure the aircraft remain safe for continued operation.

Airbus clarified that the issue does not stem from a structural or mechanical defect, but from a software anomaly that could, under specific circumstances, affect flight operations. While the company has not publicly disclosed the exact nature of the glitch, the advisory emphasises precautionary compliance to prevent any operational disruption.

Indian airlines operating the A320 fleet—including IndiGo, the world’s largest A320 operator, and Air India, which flies a mixed Airbus fleet—issued urgent internal advisories to their flight and engineering teams. Both carriers have initiated the mandated inspections and software protection procedures.

Aviation regulators, including India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), are closely monitoring the developments. Initial assessments suggest that aircraft already equipped with the latest certified software or with specific hardware protections may continue flying after mandated checks.

The A320 family, which includes the A318, A319, A320 and A321 aircraft, forms the backbone of short- and medium-haul operations for hundreds of airlines worldwide. With over 6,000 aircraft in active service, the safety alert carries major implications for global flight schedules, maintenance operations and regulatory oversight.

Airbus said operators must comply with the AOT “without delay,” and reaffirmed that passenger safety remains its highest priority. More details are expected as airlines complete mandatory inspections and report findings to authorities.