5th State-Level Inter-School Basketball Tournament Concludes with Record Participation and Double Triumph for Nirjuli School

ITANAGAR – The Arunachal Pradesh Basketball Association (APBA) successfully concluded the 5th State-Level Inter-School Basketball Tournament, held from 17th to 23rd August at the Donyi Basketball Court, Lower Borum, marking one of the biggest school sporting events in the state.

The tournament was inaugurated by Gumnya Karbak, Director, Sports Authority, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, with Shri Lobsang Tsering, Education Secretary, APPSU, as Guest of Honour.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Takam Pate, Assistant Director (Sports), Education Department, as Chief Guest, and Ms. Taying Shakuntala, Vice President, BJP Arunachal Pradesh, as Guest of Honour.

This year’s tournament saw 27 schools, 46 teams, and more than 600 student-athletes competing – making it one of the largest inter-school basketball tournaments in Arunachal Pradesh’s history.

Teams from districts including Bana, Thrizino, Palizi, and Aalo participated, highlighting the sport’s growing reach and popularity.

🏆 Champions of 2025

After a week of electrifying matches, the following teams clinched the titles:

Senior Boys Champions – Garden Dew School, Itanagar (defended their title with back-to-back wins)

Senior Girls Champions – Alphabet Girls Residential School, Nirjuli

Junior Boys Champions – Don Bosco School, Doimukh (retained their championship for the 2nd year running)

Junior Girls Champions – Alphabet Girls Residential School, Nirjuli

Alphabet Girls Residential School, Nirjuli created history by winning both the Senior and Junior Girls categories – a double triumph for the institution.

The APBA extended its gratitude to all participating schools, coaches, referees, volunteers, and sponsors for their role in making the event a resounding success.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Association reiterated its commitment to nurturing young basketball talent and expanding the tournament’s reach:

“The enthusiasm and competitive spirit witnessed this year show that basketball is steadily becoming one of the most loved sports among students in Arunachal. We aim to take this spirit to newer heights in the coming years.”