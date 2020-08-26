5th session of 7th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held only for one day

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The 5th session of 7th Legislative Assembly starting on Thursday will now be held for only one day. During this one day session “The state government will moved a resolution for the state to be included in the 6th schedule of the constitution of India to protect the tribal rights of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh with a special provision with respect to the state of Arunachal Pradesh be further strengthen by amending Article 371-H by inserting provision of protection of religious or social practice, customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice, ownership and transfer of land and its resources, informed Kago Habung, Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The secretary further informed that “originally the session was summoned for 3 days by the Governor, but the session has been shortened due to Covid 19 pandemic and based on the number of business received from the government.

He also said that ” besides obituary reference and question hour, short duration discussion, the government will bring 7 amendment bills.

The legislative assembly has been fully sanitized and all the officials who will be on duty has undergone antigen test, he informed.

Meanwhile Rapid Antigen Tests for covid-19 was conducted for MLAs, officers, officials, security personnel on duty and media persons at the assembly complex here on Wednesday as a precautionary measure in view of the forthcoming fifth session of seventh legislative assembly beginning 27 August.

Speaker Pasang D. Sona, Dy CM Chowna Mein, deputy speaker Tesam Pongte, minister for tourism Nakap Nalo, MLA Laisam Simai and others also underwent the test.

MLAs who could not get tested on Wednesday will be tested on Thursday, before the start of the assembly session. As per information by State Nodal Officer (Covid) Dr. L Jampa.

Altogether 262 persons underwent the covid-19 test on the day. He said.

Meanwhile, the members and officials on duty coming to the assembly on Thursday, have been asked to produce covid-19 test results at the entrance failing which they will not be allowed entry. Dr. Jampa added.