550 NCC Cadets Begin Rising Sun Trek in Arunachal Pradesh﻿

ITANAGAR- Around 550 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets have commenced the Rising Sun Trek in Arunachal Pradesh, undertaking trekking expeditions through Poma Hills and Chimi village as part of an initiative to promote national integration, physical endurance and teamwork.

Organised by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, NER Trek-I (Rising Sun Trek) is being conducted from October 10 to 17, 2026. The programme combines adventure activities with orientation sessions on safety, first aid, local cultures and essential outdoor skills.

Before the trek began, a dedicated preparatory day familiarised the cadets with the routes, schedule and other aspects of the expedition. The orientation sessions covered national integration, safety precautions, basic first aid and the diverse tribal communities and cultural traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The cadets were also introduced to practical outdoor skills, including knots, hitches and lashings, to help them prepare for trekking and outdoor activities.

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Two Routes Across Arunachal Pradesh’s Landscape

The cadets were divided into contingents to explore two trekking routes. According to the information provided by the organisers, 200 cadets undertook the Poma Hills trail, while 300 proceeded along the Chimi village trail.

Brigadier Mayank Vaid, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, accompanied the cadets on the Chimi trek along with the Commanding Officer of 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Itanagar.

During the expedition, the officers interacted with the cadets and encouraged them as they navigated the uphill trail. The surrounding landscape added to the experience, making the trek an opportunity to appreciate the region’s natural environment while undertaking a physically demanding activity.

Upon reaching a designated high point along the route, the cadets took a short break for refreshments and participated in recreational games. The activities were designed to encourage interaction, camaraderie and teamwork among participants from diverse backgrounds.

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Focus on Resilience and National Integration

Beyond physical endurance, the Rising Sun Trek aims to strengthen discipline, resilience and mental fortitude among NCC cadets. The programme also seeks to promote national integration by bringing together young people through shared outdoor experiences and collective challenges.

The cultural orientation component introduces participants to Arunachal Pradesh’s rich traditions and tribal diversity, encouraging greater understanding and appreciation of the state’s heritage.

As the trekking programme continues until October 17, the expedition is expected to provide further opportunities for cadets to develop leadership, cooperation and environmental awareness.

The initiative highlights the role of NCC activities in combining adventure, character development and cultural learning while encouraging young people to appreciate the natural and cultural diversity of the Northeast.