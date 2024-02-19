4th Khelo India University Games; Weightlifting Discipline commences at RGU

ITANAGAR- The 4th Khelo India University Games kicked was off from Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) admist weightlifting enthusiasts from across the nation today.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by dignitaries, including Professor Saket Kuswaha, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, and Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU, among others.

In the spirit of the Khelo India initiative, aimed at fostering mass participation and excellence in sports, today marked the beginning of a spectacular display of strength and skill in the weightlifting discipline. Athletes representing various universities showcased their prowess and determination in a series of gripping contests.

Results of Today’s Weightlifting Events:

Women’s 45 kg (Senior) Category: The women’s 45 kg category witnessed a fierce battle for supremacy, with each athlete pushing their limits to claim the top spot. Harshada Sharad Garud from SPPU exhibited exceptional strength and technique, clinching the gold medal with a commanding lift of 143 KG. Apeksha Dattatray Dhone from SU-MHR displayed remarkable resilience, securing the silver medal with a lift of 140 KG, while Rani Nayak from CU showcased her determination to clinch the bronze medal with a lift of 139 KG.

Men’s 61 kg (Senior) Category: In the men’s 61 kg category, spectators were treated to a display of raw power and precision. Ruthreshwar A from TU-TN emerged victorious, claiming the gold medal with an impressive total lift of 250 KG. S Muthumaniya from JPU demonstrated incredible skill, earning the silver medal with a lift of 248 KG, while Shaik Abdullah from RSU-AP showcased his strength to secure the bronze medal with a lift of 200 KG.

Women’s 49 kg (Senior) Category: The women’s 49 kg category witnessed intense competition, with athletes vying for supremacy on the weightlifting platform. Soumya Sunil Dalvi from UOM exhibited outstanding strength and determination, clinching the gold medal with a total lift of 163 KG. Arati Raghavendra Tatgunti from SU-MHR displayed exceptional technique, earning the silver medal with a lift of 162 KG, while Vani Puri from PU-PB demonstrated her resilience to secure the bronze medal with a lift of 144 KG.

Men’s 55 kg (Senior) Category: In the men’s 55 kg category, spectators were treated to a showcase of athleticism and power. Vijay Kumar Maheshwari from PRSU emerged as the champion, claiming the gold medal with an impressive total lift of 224 KG. Balaji P from TU-TN displayed exceptional skill, earning the silver medal with a lift of 217 KG, while Donigolla Veeresh from CU showcased his determination to secure the bronze medal with a lift of 213 KG.