42 of 43 Pasighat Smart City Projects Completed, Says CM Pema Khandu

PASIGHAT: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said 42 of the 43 projects taken up under the Pasighat Smart City Mission have been completed, marking a major stage in the transformation of the state’s oldest town.

Khandu dedicated several completed infrastructure projects to the people of Pasighat on October 6, including the Siang Riverfront Development, upgraded market area, Smart Guest House, District E-Library, Recreation Centre, Smart Roads, Solid Waste Management facilities and Integrated Command and Control Centre. The Mebo Entry Gate infrastructure was also inaugurated. Pasighat Smart City 6 Oct 2026

42 projects completed, one remains

Of the 43 projects undertaken under the Pasighat Smart City Mission, 42 have been completed, according to the Chief Minister. The remaining Sewage Treatment Plant is expected to be completed soon.

Twenty-two completed projects have already been handed over to the Pasighat Municipal Council and other concerned departments and agencies for operation and maintenance, while the remaining completed projects are ready for handover. Some facilities, including the Siang Riverfront, Smart Guest House and Recreation Centre, are already being operated under revenue-generating models. Pasighat Smart City 6 Oct 2026

The development marks a shift from the construction phase to the more challenging task of maintaining and effectively using the new public infrastructure.

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CM stresses public ownership

Addressing the gathering, Khandu said infrastructure created under the Smart City Mission must translate into better opportunities and improved quality of life for citizens.

He particularly called upon residents to take ownership of the new public assets and ensure their proper maintenance. He said maintaining government-created infrastructure should also be treated as a responsibility of the public, alongside the administration and elected representatives. Pasighat Smart City 6 Oct 2026

From infrastructure to employment

The Chief Minister also linked Pasighat’s new infrastructure with the larger question of employment and economic opportunities, particularly for young people.

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He pointed to the tourism potential of the Siang region, saying the new riverfront and improved road and communication infrastructure could be used to attract tourists and generate local employment. He also suggested exploring innovative concepts, including mobile restaurants, to create new attractions and livelihood opportunities. Pasighat Smart City 6 Oct 2026

Khandu further called for greater use of convergence between Central and State schemes to maximize the impact of public expenditure. According to the Chief Minister, around ₹490 crore was allotted by the Government of India, while ₹51.77 crore came from the State Government and ₹3.94 crore was mobilized through convergence funding for the projects. Pasighat Smart City 6 Oct 2026

The bigger challenge: making the assets work

The Pasighat Smart City Mission was launched as part of the broader Smart Cities programme, with Pasighat receiving Smart City status in June 2017. Arunachal Pradesh is the only state in the Northeast with two Smart Cities—Pasighat and Itanagar, according to the Chief Minister. Pasighat Smart City 6 Oct 2026

With most projects now completed, the next phase will depend increasingly on operation, maintenance, revenue generation and the ability to convert infrastructure into economic and social opportunities.

The Chief Minister also emphasized agriculture, horticulture and other sectors as potential avenues for engaging the state’s youth, arguing that Arunachal Pradesh’s resources could support greater entrepreneurship. Pasighat Smart City 6 Oct 2026

For Pasighat, therefore, the completion of 42 projects is not necessarily the end of the Smart City exercise. It marks the beginning of the test of whether the new infrastructure can be properly maintained, effectively utilized and translated into better services, tourism and livelihoods for local communities.