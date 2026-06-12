4000 EVMs used in recent WB Polls gutted in Kolkata Fire

KOLKATA- A major fire at a government building in Kolkata’s Alipore area has destroyed nearly 4,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), triggering political controversy and raising questions about the storage and security of electoral infrastructure.

The blaze broke out on June 10 at a nine-storey government building that houses the administrative office of the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad, along with several other government departments. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control. No casualties were reported.

According to officials, approximately 4,000 EVMs stored in the building were destroyed in the fire. The machines had reportedly been used in 10 assembly constituencies during recent elections in West Bengal.

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West Bengal Minister of State for Fire and Emergency Services Kaushik Chowdhury, who visited the site, confirmed the extent of the damage and stated that investigators are examining all possible causes. He noted that preliminary observations had raised questions about the pattern of the fire, as it reportedly originated on lower floors while causing extensive damage to upper floors where the EVMs were stored.

Authorities have registered an FIR, and forensic teams have been tasked with determining the cause of the blaze. Officials have said that conclusions regarding possible sabotage or accidental causes will depend on the findings of the investigation.

The incident has quickly acquired political significance. Leaders across party lines have called for a thorough and transparent inquiry, while cautioning against drawing premature conclusions before forensic evidence becomes available.

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Some leaders from the ruling establishment in the state have suggested that the possibility of sabotage should be examined. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have also called for a comprehensive probe, with some describing the incident as suspicious and demanding accountability.

Congress leaders and other opposition voices have urged authorities to ensure that the investigation remains impartial and evidence-based. Several political figures have advocated for independent oversight of the probe to maintain public confidence in the findings.

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The destruction of a large number of voting machines has also renewed discussion about the handling, storage, and security of election-related materials after polling processes are completed. Election infrastructure remains a sensitive issue in India, where public trust in electoral systems is closely linked to democratic legitimacy.

Police and forensic teams continue to investigate the incident. Officials have stated that the cause of the fire will be established only after technical examinations and forensic reports are completed.

Until then, authorities have appealed for restraint and have assured that all aspects of the incident will be examined thoroughly.