National

4 Passengers Die as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail in UP’s Gonda

Train number 15904 was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

Last Updated: July 18, 2024
1 minute read
4 Passengers Die as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail in UP's Gonda

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail In UP– Four passengers have died and 2 are injured after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda today. The incident occurred in Pikaura, located between Gonda and Jhilahi in Uttar Pradesh, media report said. Train number 15904 was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

Out of the 12 coaches, four coaches of the AC compartment derailed a few kilometres before the Jhulahi railway station. Several trains have been impacted on the route and a few have been diverted, Railway sources said.

UPDATES 

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also directed the officials to reach the site and expedite the relief measures immediately. The UP CM ordered the district administration to properly treat the injured.
  • Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said no casualties from his state have so far been reported in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh. Four people were killed and 20 injured when eight coaches of the Assam-bound 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh around 2:35 pm, officials said.
    Sarma said teams are on standby for support, and he is closely monitoring the situation
  • Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has brief about the accident and authorities are monitoring the situation.
  • Senior railway and local administration officials are on-site to supervise rescue operations. At least 13 trains were either diverted or cancelled following the derailment.
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to expedite the relief work at the site of the accident.
  • A 40-member medical team with 15 ambulances are at the spot and more ambulances are on their way to the accident site.

