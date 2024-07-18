4 Passengers Die as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail in UP’s Gonda

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail In UP– Four passengers have died and 2 are injured after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda today. The incident occurred in Pikaura, located between Gonda and Jhilahi in Uttar Pradesh, media report said. Train number 15904 was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

Out of the 12 coaches, four coaches of the AC compartment derailed a few kilometres before the Jhulahi railway station. Several trains have been impacted on the route and a few have been diverted, Railway sources said.

UPDATES