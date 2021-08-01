ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI – 3rd wave scare amidst rising COVID cases in India, Kerala worst-hit India added another 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the country’s active count has now increased to 4.10 lakh, the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Sunday (August 1, 2021) morning. Active cases now constitute 1.30% of the total cases, whereas the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.42%, the health ministry informed.

The country also recorded 541 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,258 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll has jumped to 4,24,351 and the number of people who have recovered from the virus has increased to 3,08,20,521.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in 10 states namely Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur. These states are either reporting a rise in new daily COVID-19 cases or a rise in positivity.

During the meeting, it was noted that all districts reporting a positivity rate of more than 10% in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions to curtail the movement of people, formation of crowds and intermingling of people to prevent the spread of infection.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s press statement, it was also underlined that any laxity at this stage will result in the deterioration of the situation in these districts.

Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR and Secretary (DHR), was also present during the meeting and warned against any complacency with around 40,000 cases being reported daily since the preceding weeks.

He highlighted that 46 districts in India are showing more than 10% positivity while another 53 districts are showing a positivity between 5%-10%.