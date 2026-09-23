﻿3rd Pre Ke-Meh-Ha Festival Celebrated at Azo Academy, Anini

ANINI- The 3rd Pre Ke-Meh-Ha Festival was celebrated at Azo Academy in Anini, Dibang Valley district, on Wednesday, highlighting the rich indigenous cultural heritage and traditional harvesting practices of the Idu Mishmi community.

The programme was attended by Eta Mihu, Zilla Parishad Member, Dri Valley, as the Chief Guest, while Gemin Tayeng, CO Etalin-cum-Town Magistrate, Anini, and Osunam Borang, CO Anini, attended as Special Guests.

The celebration featured the symbolic Keh-Frih, an Idu Mishmi prayer song, along with a traditional Idu Mishmi textile fashion show presented by young learners.

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Students also performed a range of cultural programmes, providing an opportunity for them to engage with and showcase elements of their indigenous traditions.

The celebration placed particular emphasis on introducing children to their cultural heritage from an early age. The initiative by Azo Academy was aimed at preserving, promoting and passing on indigenous cultural values to the younger generation.

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The enthusiastic participation of students, along with the efforts of the teaching staff, contributed to the celebration and its focus on cultural learning.

Azo Academy expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, guests, teachers, parents and students who contributed to the successful observance of the Pre Ke-Meh-Ha Festival.