38 Arunachal Pradesh statehood Day celebrated across the state

38 Arunachal Pradesh statehood Day- Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated its Foundation Day on February 20th, marking the day it attained full statehood in 1987. The main function was held at 2024 at IG Park, Itanagar, attended by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India as Chief Guest.

Addressing the 38th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar today on his maiden visit to the state, the Vice-President praised the organic produce of the state for its credibility and authenticity.

Acknowledging the large national and international markets that exist for such produce, Dhankhar expressed his conviction that enabling government schemes would further expand the reach of such resources.

Commending the individuals from Arunachal Pradesh who had been honoured with Padma Awards in recent years, the Vice-President said that the deserving were being recognized for their talent in the present ecosystem, without any patronage or nepotism. He also urged the youth to embrace their role as footsoldiers on the march towards taking India to the status of “Viksit Bharat@2047”.

This occasion commemorates the region’s transition from the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to a distinct state within the Indian union. With its breathtaking landscapes, diverse biodiversity, and vibrant tribal cultures, Arunachal Pradesh stands as a testament to India’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and on their statehood days and lauded their culture.

He said in a post on X, “The people of Arunachal Pradesh are making rich contributions to India’s development. The culture of the state is also greatly admired, particularly the vibrant tribal traditions and the rich biodiversity. May Arunachal Pradesh keep prospering for years to come.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said “ As we celebrate our Statehood Day today with usual fervour and enthusiasm, I humbly recognize the contributions of all in ensuring multifaceted development trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh, marked by significant strides in various sectors” .

Our collective journey reflects a concerted effort towards holistic progress of our great State, laying a solid foundation for its continued all-round growth in the years to come, he said .

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) said that the commitments of the State on the Statehood Day resonates with EK Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat achieving near complete saturation of central Yojnas, and is in sync with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The Governor exhorted the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to orient their growth based on three basic principles ‘literate, disciplined and motivated’ that will make them good citizens and good leaders.

LONGDING- The event was marked by inauguration of exhibition stalls, performance by cultural troops and exhibition Volleyball match between team DC XI and team ZPM XI. Awards for best Exhibition stall, best performing cultural troop and winner of exhibition Volleyball match were also distributed.

Jehai Wangsu, ZPM Longding graced the occasion as the Chief guest at Longding Headquarters. Tanpho Wangnaw HMLA 59th Longding-Pumao AC, Bekir Nyorak APCS DC Longding and Dekio Gumja, SP Longding accompanied by HoDs of various line departments took part in the celebration.

While reports of 38th Statehood day celebration from different administrative posts were received. Shri Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, 58th Kanubari AC attended the celebration as Chief Guest at Kanubari ADC post.

TEZU- 38th Statehood day celebrated at Lohit district head quarter TEZU where the Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Shaurabh was the Chief Guest of the program. Dignitaries like Mohesh Chai APMDATCL Chairman, Tage Halley District & Sessions Judge , SP Lohit Minjom Ete, ZPM Balong Tindya & other dignitaries, HODs, officials, PRI members attended the programme. During the program colourful cultural items and Games showcased.

TAWANG- On the 38th Statehood Day celebration at DC office Tawang, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang unfurled the national flag amid a large gathering. Officers, students, and the public enjoyed cultural programs and government department exhibitions. New gaon burahs were appointed for Khirmu toth and Khirmu meith villages, receiving red uniforms. Pamakhar village’s dynamic gaon burah received a commendation certificate. One senior ALC and an MTS of DC office Tawang were also presented with commendation certificate for their dedicated service.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang extended best wishes, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s progress in 38 years. The state leads in Kiwi fruit and large cardamom production, excelling in culture, games, and sports. Hydro power and mineral resources are actively explored he added.

More Update awaited