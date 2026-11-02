36-Hour Bandh Over 11,200 MW Siang Dam Project Disrupts Normal Life; Internet Suspended in Upper Siang﻿

YINGKIONG- Normal life has been significantly disrupted across parts of Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh as a 36-hour bandh against the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) began on Monday. Mobile internet services have also been suspended in Upper Siang district amid heightened tensions.

The bandh, which started at 5 AM on November 2, has been called by the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Affected Area Youth Association (SAAYA), with support from student unions and community organisations.

The protesting organisations are demanding the unconditional release of people detained during earlier anti-dam agitations, immediate suspension of Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey activities and withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel deployed in project-affected areas.

The shutdown follows an ultimatum issued by SAAYA after an emergency meeting of affected villages on October 29. The organisation had warned of the bandh if the detained protesters were not released by November 1.

Also Read- “India Is Strong, Watch Dhurandhar”: Arunachal Minister Balo Raja Hits Back at ITBP Chief’s Border Remarks

Upper Siang Worst Affected

The impact of the shutdown has been particularly visible in Upper Siang district, where shops, markets, educational institutions, government offices and business establishments remained closed in several areas.

Public transport also remained largely off the roads, while protesters reportedly burnt tyres at some intersections to enforce the shutdown.

Watch Vidoe-

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Tajo said the bandh was largely effective in Yingkiong town and Geku, where most government offices, schools, shops and commercial establishments remained closed.

The impact was comparatively limited in East Siang, while Siang district reported no significant disruption. According to Siang Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikhom, government offices, shops and educational institutions continued functioning normally in the district.

Also Read- Arunachal Completes GLOF Awareness Drive Across Downstream Villages of Nine High-Risk Glacial Lakes in Tawang

Mobile Internet Suspended

Amid concerns over the law-and-order situation, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Upper Siang district from Sunday night.

The measure was taken to manage the situation and maintain public order amid growing tensions surrounding the anti-SUMP movement.

Security personnel remained deployed at strategic locations as the district administration monitored the developments. Authorities have described the bandh as illegal and are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Also Read- Siang Par Sangram: Understanding the Controversy Around the Proposed Dam

Why Are People Opposing SUMP?

The central issue behind the agitation is opposition to the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project on the Siang River.

The protesting organisations argue that the project threatens ancestral land, traditional livelihoods, forests and the cultural identity of indigenous communities, particularly the Adi people, who revere the river as ‘Ane Siang’.

They have expressed concerns that the proposed project could submerge around 27 villages, displace residents and affect agricultural land, forests and traditional practices.

The organisations maintain that activities related to the project should not proceed without the consent of affected communities.

Previous Violence Escalated Tensions

The latest bandh comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions following a 12-hour shutdown on October 23, which turned violent in parts of the region, particularly in Pasighat.

During the violence, an NHPC office and a police station were reportedly set on fire, while properties, including residences linked to political leaders, were vandalised. Stone-pelting also injured security personnel, prompting police to use tear gas to control the situation.

Several people were subsequently arrested under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while additional CAPF companies were deployed in the region.

The arrests and security deployment have since become major points of contention for anti-dam organisations.

Government’s Position and Strategic Importance

The proposed SUMP is being pursued by NHPC and is considered strategically important by the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government, particularly in the context of energy security and concerns over China’s upstream infrastructure projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet.

The government has maintained that the ongoing activities are limited to preliminary investigations and the preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Report. It has also stated that any decision on construction would require the necessary environmental clearances.

However, indigenous community organisations remain opposed to the project and have questioned the survey activities and security deployment in their areas.

What Happens Next?

As of Monday afternoon, the bandh was largely peaceful, with no major fresh incidents of violence reported. However, road blockades and the closure of commercial establishments continued to affect daily life in the worst-hit areas.

The 36-hour shutdown is scheduled to continue until Tuesday afternoon.

The protesting organisations have indicated that further forms of agitation, including a possible dharna, could follow if their demands remain unaddressed.

The continuing confrontation reflects a wider challenge for the government: balancing strategic infrastructure and hydropower development with indigenous land rights, environmental concerns and the demand for meaningful consultation with affected communities.