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35th Ziro Bird Walk Records 15 Bird Species

Red-collared Dove Emerges as Highlight﻿

Last Updated: 31/10/2026
1 minute read
35th Ziro Bird Walk Records 15 Bird Species

ZIRO-   The Autumn Edition of the 35th Ziro Bird Walk brought together nature enthusiasts, local conservationists and birdwatchers at Pigey Aji traditional farmland in Ziro Valley, with participants recording 15 distinct bird species during the event.

The bird walk, founded and spearheaded by wildlife enthusiast Koj Mama along with other organisers, was held against the backdrop of the valley’s traditional farmland, which attracts several seasonal migratory birds.

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The highlight of this edition was the sighting of a Red-collared Dove, which birding guides and researchers described as an unusual visitor at the high-altitude location. According to them, the species is typically associated with lower-altitude areas, making its appearance at Pigey Aji particularly noteworthy.

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Other species spotted during the walk included the Northern Lapwing, Pacific Golden Plover, Himalayan Buzzard and Eurasian Sparrowhawk.

The event was organised with support from the Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Tourism, the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR), the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC) and local partners.

Beyond bird sightings, the Ziro Bird Walk continues to promote awareness about the region’s ecological richness and the importance of conserving its natural habitats. The participation of local conservationists and bird enthusiasts also reflects growing community interest in documenting and appreciating the valley’s biodiversity.

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Under the stewardship of Koj Mama and the co-organisers, the seasonal initiative has developed into a community platform for nature appreciation and bird conservation.

Organisers expressed hope for continued participation in future editions of the walk, inviting both experienced birdwatchers and newcomers to explore and appreciate Ziro Valley’s rich natural environment.

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Last Updated: 31/10/2026
1 minute read
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