33rd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup Football Tournament Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG: The 33rd edition of the Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup Football Tournament commenced on Sunday at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang, bringing together players, officials and football enthusiasts in a celebration of sportsmanship, community participation and youth development.

The tournament features 14 men’s teams and seven women’s teams and is being organised by the Tawang District Football Association (TDFA) in collaboration with the Tawang District Sports Association (TDSA), with support from the District Administration and the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu as the Chief Guest and Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, as the Guest of Honour. Several senior officials, public representatives, heads of departments, football lovers and local residents were also present.

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Addressing the gathering, Leki Gombu reflected on the tournament’s early years, recalling how matches were once played on uneven and muddy grounds that often caused injuries to players. He credited the development of sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh to the efforts of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, stating that improved facilities have created greater opportunities for young athletes to develop and showcase their abilities.

He also appreciated the organisers for sustaining the tournament over the years and encouraging youth participation through football. Stressing the importance of discipline, mutual respect and fair play, he urged all participating teams to uphold the true spirit of the game throughout the competition.

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The Chief Guest further appealed to spectators to support the district administration’s cleanliness campaign by avoiding littering and contributing towards the goal of a Plastic-Free Tawang, reinforcing a message also highlighted by the Deputy Commissioner.

A significant moment during the inaugural ceremony was the tribute paid to Late Dr. Nawang Tomden, whose vision and dedication were recognised as instrumental in establishing the Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup. Organisers acknowledged his lasting contribution to football in Tawang and his role in inspiring generations of young players.

The tournament opened with an exciting match between Monyul FC and Yuipa FC. Monyul FC made an immediate impact by scoring just 38 seconds after kick-off before securing an emphatic 5–1 victory, making an impressive start to this year’s competition.

Over the years, the Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup has evolved into one of Tawang’s most prominent sporting events. Beyond competition, the tournament continues to promote football, encourage youth participation, strengthen community engagement and preserve the district’s rich sporting tradition.