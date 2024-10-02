ADVERTISMENT
National

3 Killed After Helicopter Crashes In Hilly Area Near Pune

Last Updated: October 2, 2024
PUNE ( Maharashtra ) –  At least three people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district and caught fire on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to media report, the three victims have been identified as pilots Girish Kumar Pillai and Paramjit Singh and engineer Pritamchand Bharadwaj.

The aircraft, operated by a Delhi-based private aviation company, had taken off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad and was en route to Juhu in Mumbai.

Preliminary reports indicated that the victims included two pilots and an engineer. The crash occurred at approximately 6.45 am in a hilly area of Bavdhan, close to the Oxford Golf Course, according to police.

“Three persons have died in the helicopter crash. Our teams, along with fire department vehicles, have reached the spot,” stated Vinaykumar Choubey, Commissioner of Police for Pimpri Chinchwad.

The helicopter ignited following the crash, and investigations into the cause of the incident are currently underway.

