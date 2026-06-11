3 Killed, 2 Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Migging–Tuting Route

MIGGING/YINGKIONG- Three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge following a landslide on the Migging–Tuting Road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on Tuesday morning.

According to official reports, the accident occurred at around 7:30 am, nearly three kilometres from Migging towards Tuting. A Tata Nexon carrying five occupants was travelling along the route when a landslide reportedly struck the road section, causing the vehicle to lose stability and fall approximately 200 metres down a steep slope.

The deceased have been identified as Ottu Nitik, Bami Nitik and Olek Tali. The two injured passengers, Jesek Jongkey and Ponung Nitik, suffered serious injuries in the accident.

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Officials said rescue and recovery operations were launched immediately under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tuting Pandov Perme and Circle Officer (CO) Migging. However, continued landslides and road blockages hampered efforts to evacuate the injured persons to District Hospital Yingkiong for urgent medical treatment.

ADC Tuting Pandov Perme informed that the rescue operation concluded after recovery teams retrieved the bodies and handed them over to family members for the performance of last rites.

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District Disaster Management Officer Anie Yangfo stated that ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased under the applicable State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms following official verification procedures. Financial assistance for the treatment of the injured will also be extended in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

The incident highlights the continuing vulnerability of remote mountain roads in Arunachal Pradesh during the monsoon season, when landslides frequently disrupt connectivity and pose risks to commuters.

Authorities said the district administration, in coordination with the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and other agencies, is closely monitoring the situation and providing support to the affected families.